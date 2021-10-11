Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,940 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $26,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 78.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 11,319.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 73,575 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $64.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $70.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

