Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,474.37 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,292.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2,296.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

