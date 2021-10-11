Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $20.43 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 889,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,435 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $20,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 488.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 321,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 266,844 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after purchasing an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 0.3% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Western Union by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in The Western Union by 16.3% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

