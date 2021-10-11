Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $24.45 Million Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334,145 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.85% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $24,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.
Shares of FTAI opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.62. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.92.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.