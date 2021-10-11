Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELS stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $88.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day moving average of $76.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

