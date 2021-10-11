Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Shares in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in FedNat during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedNat in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in FedNat by 329.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in FedNat by 45.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FedNat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. FedNat Holding has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $8.80.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $49.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.05 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedNat Holding will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

