Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 11,100 Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Clipper Realty by 19.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after purchasing an additional 430,053 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 40,552 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

CLPR opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12. The company has a market cap of $133.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $9.37.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. Analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

