Ergoteles LLC Invests $112,000 in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $841.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 5.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHC. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

