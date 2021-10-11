Ergoteles LLC Invests $165,000 in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.35 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $655.96 million, a PE ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 3.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $161.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.79 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 0.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

