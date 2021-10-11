Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 144.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,722,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after buying an additional 5,152,084 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,654,791 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after buying an additional 211,252 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 96.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,174,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 115.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,721,527 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 922,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $582.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.07 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

