Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Recro Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $6,383,000. Athyrium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $6,145,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,405,038 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 52,020 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,224,264 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Recro Pharma by 61.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 823,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $88.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.