Ergoteles LLC Takes $172,000 Position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 240,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $6.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.20.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

