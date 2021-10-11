Ergoteles LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 279,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 138,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 182,932 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 276,111 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amneal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.