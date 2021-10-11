Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 262.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.34% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

