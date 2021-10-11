Esports Entertainment Group (GMBL) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 13th. Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $6.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.
