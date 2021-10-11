Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 350 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,487,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,561,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

