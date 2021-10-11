Eudaimonia Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,776 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,249,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 13,123.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.56. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

