Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 3,053.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 45,066 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $250,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the first quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $39.60 on Monday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $42.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. This is an increase from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

