Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $583,000 Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,715.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,038 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 22.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,186 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3,476.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,267 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 252,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,332 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DKS opened at $116.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.88 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $4,720,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $311,649.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

