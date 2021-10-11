Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases 4,703 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 52.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $255,000.

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

