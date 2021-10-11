Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,044 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 144.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,424,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,875,000 after acquiring an additional 785,040 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,339,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,295,000 after acquiring an additional 301,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.88 on Monday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $46.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.93.

