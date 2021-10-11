Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 1,628 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 115.4% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

NYSE LIN opened at $296.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

