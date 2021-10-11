Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVVTY. DNB Markets upgraded Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) stock traded down $4.12 on Monday, reaching $141.22. 53,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,021. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. Evolution AB has a one year low of $73.01 and a one year high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

