Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Exela Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XELA stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exela Technologies will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $834,000. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $7,170,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $3,964,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,962,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,902,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the period. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

