Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0566 on Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $8,396.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 103.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

