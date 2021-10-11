Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.96.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

EXPE stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $87.90 and a 52-week high of $187.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,667 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Expedia Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Expedia Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 550,931 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $90,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter worth about $533,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

