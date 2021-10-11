Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded to Outperform by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Experian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

