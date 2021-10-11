Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.59. 332,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,208,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.41. The company has a market capitalization of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

