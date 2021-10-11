F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Given New $13.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FNB. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.99.

FNB stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell bought 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,475,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. by 19.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

