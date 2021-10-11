Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Receives $406.98 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.95, for a total transaction of $26,432,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $330.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $338.38. The company has a market capitalization of $930.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

