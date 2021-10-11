Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,405,944 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 119,507 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 1.4% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Facebook worth $1,879,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB opened at $328.58 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $926.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.