Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,636,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,620,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 217,640 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $329.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,698,682. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.38. The firm has a market cap of $929.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,429,290 shares of company stock worth $875,386,434. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

