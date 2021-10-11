Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Lowered to $463.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $550.00 to $463.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.29.

FICO opened at $400.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $445.58 and its 200 day moving average is $486.86. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $380.00 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The company had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.07, for a total value of $8,634,154.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,130 shares in the company, valued at $74,669,429.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.3% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 666,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after acquiring an additional 319,723 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 692.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 167,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,262,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

