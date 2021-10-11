Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FAST stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.00.

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

