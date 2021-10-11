Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $50.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

