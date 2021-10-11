F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Acquires £995.28 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 858 ($11.21) per share, with a total value of £995.28 ($1,300.34).

F&C Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 859 ($11.22) on Monday. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 682.03 ($8.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 904 ($11.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 4.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 878.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 855.58.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.