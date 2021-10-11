Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp comprises 1.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 149,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.32. 53,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,379,843. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

