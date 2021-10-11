Financial Contrast: Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) & U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) and U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Peoples Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. U.S. Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. U.S. Bancorp pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial Services has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and U.S. Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Peoples Financial Services is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

27.1% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.8% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Peoples Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of U.S. Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and U.S. Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial Services $110.77 million 3.00 $29.35 million N/A N/A U.S. Bancorp $25.24 billion 3.66 $4.96 billion $3.06 20.37

U.S. Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Financial Services and U.S. Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Bancorp 0 6 7 0 2.54

U.S. Bancorp has a consensus price target of $63.42, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Given U.S. Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Bancorp is more favorable than Peoples Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Peoples Financial Services has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial Services and U.S. Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial Services 31.59% 10.78% 1.17% U.S. Bancorp 29.83% 15.18% 1.30%

Summary

U.S. Bancorp beats Peoples Financial Services on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co., which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans. The company also offers deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts. Peoples Financial Services was founded on February 6, 1986 and is headquartered in Scranton, PA.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services. The company was founded on April 2, 1929 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

