First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.30.

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in First Horizon by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

