First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) were down 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.74. Approximately 47,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.284 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,476,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,221,000 after buying an additional 430,244 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 21.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 867,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after buying an additional 155,898 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 52.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,162 shares in the last quarter.

