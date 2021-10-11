First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,697,167 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.16% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $160,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 236.1% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 102,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 658,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 26,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

