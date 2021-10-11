FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.90. 755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,924. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstCash will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,474,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,498,000 after acquiring an additional 498,259 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after acquiring an additional 195,837 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in FirstCash by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,240,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,607 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 8.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,323,000 after purchasing an additional 211,361 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FirstCash by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

