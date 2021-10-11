Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $107.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FISV. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

