Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.48

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.48 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 9524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The company’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Venture Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,675,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,773,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,322,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,596,000. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

