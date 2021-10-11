Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Fmr LLC grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587,825 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $452,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,829,000 after purchasing an additional 124,979 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 321.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $504,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDAY. Barclays cut Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,381,056.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 764,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,395,347. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDAY opened at $118.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $97.91. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.48 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

