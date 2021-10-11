Fmr LLC Sells 12,902 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,261,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,902 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $436,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

