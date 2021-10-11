ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FORG. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

