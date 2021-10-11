Fort L.P. Buys Shares of 6,334 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $31.71 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

