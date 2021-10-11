Fort L.P. Invests $203,000 in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 146.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $45.04 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.26.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

