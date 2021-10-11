Fort L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,668 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 439,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,318,000 after buying an additional 180,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,324,000 after purchasing an additional 132,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,842,000 after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,363,000 after purchasing an additional 65,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,496,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.17.

NYSE SNA opened at $215.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $153.27 and a one year high of $259.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.83.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.