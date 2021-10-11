Fort L.P. Takes $448,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in DISH Network by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 286,890 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DISH opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

