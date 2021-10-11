Fort L.P. Takes $448,000 Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DISH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 32.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $15,760,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in DISH Network by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in DISH Network by 6.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 716,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,941,000 after purchasing an additional 45,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in DISH Network by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 501,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 286,890 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DISH opened at $44.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15.
Several research firms have issued reports on DISH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.88.
About DISH Network
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
